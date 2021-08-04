Srikakulam: Union Finance Minister to visit Ponduru on August 7

Srikakulam: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will tour Ponduru mandal center in the district on August 7. District Collector Srikesh B Lathkar and SP Amith Bardhar inspected Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) premises at Ponduru on Wednesday.

The Minister will visit Andhra Fine Khadi Karmika Sangham (AFKKS) at Ponduru where khadi clothes are being produced from raw cotton through traditional looms.

On the occasion, the Union Minister will review various schemes and activities which are being implementing through Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and Khadi Village Industries Board (KVIB).

The Central government is granting loans through banks for various self-employment generation works under the KVIC and KVIB. The District Collector has already alerted bankers through the lead bank district manager G V B D Hari Prasad.