Srikalahasti villagers see end to half-century forest land dispute

Tirupati: A five-decade-old land dispute involving reserve forest land in Srikalahasti mandal has finally been resolved, following a joint meeting of public representatives and district officials.

The settlement, aimed at protecting the interests of poor families while safeguarding forest resources, was announced after a recent meeting led by District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, local MLA B Sudhir Reddy, and District Forest Officer (DFO) P Vivek. The dispute centered on the habitation of Simhachalam Kandriga in Inaganuru revenue village, where families had long claimed rights over forest land allotted to them in the 1970s.

While pattas were initially issued in 1970, they were later cancelled in 1978, leading to decades of uncertainty.

In 1998, a total of 98 families were again granted 130 acres, but the Forest Department challenged the move, with the High Court in 2014 declaring the land as reserve forest. Collector Dr Venkateswar said the government’s primary intention was to ensure that poor families did not suffer while upholding forest laws. He noted that most residents of Simhachalam Kandriga belonged to marginalised communities and had no other land to rely on. As part of the resolution, the DFO has been directed to establish a Vana Samrakshana Samithi (VSS) with the participation of villagers. Through this mechanism, plantation activities will be undertaken in the disputed land, and the income generated will be shared between the government and the villagers. Additionally, around 90 families will be provided alternative assignment lands with pattas within three months in nearby areas.

“This dual approach ensures justice for the poor while maintaining the integrity of reserve forest land,” the Collector said, adding that villagers had accepted the decision with satisfaction. He also stated that a similar issue in Gollapalli would be addressed shortly through coordination between the Revenue and Forest Departments.

MLA B Sudheer Reddy, who played a key role in the negotiations, expressed happiness that a long-pending problem had been brought closer to a permanent solution. “For over five decades, this issue created disputes and confusion. Now, through dialogue with officials and villagers, we have achieved a way forward. The Forest Increment Scheme will provide sustainable income, with each family expected to earn between Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 annually once eucalyptus plantations mature,” he said.

The resolution has been welcomed by the villagers, who expressed relief that a settlement was reached without further conflict. Officials underlined that the government’s broader objective remains to protect forest lands while ensuring no hardship for the poor.