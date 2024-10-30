Srinivasa Kalyanams to be performed abroad between Nov 9 & Dec 21

Tirupati: Sri Srinivasa Kalyanams are scheduled to be performed on a grand scale in 13 cities across UK, Ireland and Europe during the months of November and December this year by the TTD. Event organisers Surya Prakash Velaga and Krishna Javaji from Germany, Frankfurt, formally met TTD EO J Syamala Rao on Tuesday and invited him to participate in the series of celestial marriages.

They told the EO that preparations are underway to conduct Srinivasa Kalyanams in 13 cities across UK, Ireland, and Europe from November 9 to December 21 by APNRTS in association with the TTD & local voluntary and cultural organisations in these countries. The TTD Vedic Pundits will conduct the rituals according to the Vaikhanasa Agama tradition. Local voluntary, cultural and religious groups are making all necessary arrangements to facilitate the events.

Schedule of Srinivasa Kalyanams in the UK, Ireland, and Europe: Belfast, Ireland – November 9, Dublin, Ireland – November 10, Basingstoke, UK – November 16, Eindhoven, Netherlands – November 17, Hamburg, Germany – November 23 and Paris, France – November 24, Warsaw, Poland – November 30, Stockholm, Sweden – December 01, Milton Keynes, UK – December 7, Gloucester, UK – December 8, Frankfurt, Germany – December 14, Berlin, Germany – December 15 and Zurich, Switzerland – December 21.