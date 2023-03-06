Srisailam temple launches Dharma Pracharam in Karnataka state

Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam temple conducted Dharma Pracharam in Bagalkot, Rabkani, Banhatti towns in Karnataka state on Sunday. In a press release, the authorities stated in the morning, Shoba Yatra was taken out through Dharma Prachara Ratham.





Srisailam temple Jagadguru Peetadipathi Chenna Siddarama Sivacharya Maha Swami and Archaka Swamis after participating in the Shoba Yatra have performed prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhamarambika Devi in Dharma Prachara Ratham. Later the Shoba Yatra was taken out, stated the authorities.





Later, in the evening, the archaka swamis wishing the wellbeing of the humankind, recited Kalyanotsavam sankalpam in Sri Daneshwari Kalyana mandapam at Rabkani in Bagalkot district. For continuation of programme without any interruption, Ganapathi puja was performed following wishing abhyudayam and stala sudhi Punyahavachanam was organised.





After performing kankana puja and yajnopavita puja, kankana dharana and yajnopavita dharana was performed to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy. Later the saptarishis after offering prayers have recited Kanyavarana mantras. Vara puja was performed to Swami varu following swami amma varla pravara was recited. The archaka swamis have presented madhuparkam to Lord Mallikarjuna swamy. After the presentation of clothes, a basika dharna was made to Lord and Goddess and performed Gouri puja. Immediately after Gouri puja, maha sankalpam was recited after making partition with a cloth between the Lord and Goddess.





At the sumuhurtham, cumin seeds and jaggery was presented to Lord and Goddess and mangalya dharana was done to Amma varu after performing mangalya puja. Later, talambralu and brahma mudi programmes were performed and the devotees were distributed theertha prasadam and ashirvachanam, stated the authorities.





Temple prime archakas H Veeraiah Swami, Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) M Hari Das, observer G Swamulu, P Umesh, archaka swamis and veda pandits were present at Kalyanotsavam.