SRKR student to attend conference at Harvard College

Bhimavaram: Third-year student Sridhara Syam Chandrabhotla, studying Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences (AIDS), has been selected to participate in a three-day international conference at Harvard College in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, scheduled for February 7, informed College Director Dr M Jagapati Raju.

In a statement released on Thursday, Dr Raju said that Sridhara Syam received the invitation from the Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) at Harvard University.

College Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma congratulated Sridhara Syam for the exceptional honor of attending.

Sridhara Syam said that the conference, organised by HPAIR, will focus on the theme “Generational Transition: Passing the Torch, Paving the Way.” In the earlier international conferences, several celebrities including CEO of McKinsey, COO of Zoom, former vice-president of Philippines, Nobel laureates Mohmmad Yunus, Seth Sheldon and others participated.