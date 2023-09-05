SSS drinking water project employees call off agitation

Anantapur: Sri Sathya Sai rural drinking water scheme workers, who were on strike in support of their demands including payment of backlog wages, have called off their strike from Sunday night.

Fruitful discussions were held with union representatives and CITU leaders by the RWS SE A Hasan Basha.

CITU state vice-president Obulu and district general secretary Nagendra Kumar participated in the discussions. With the SE releasing wages backlog amount with immediate effect, strike was called off. An increase in the wages by Rs 1,100 was accepted by the government. The union leaders while calling off their 19-day strike warned that if the government went back on its word to increase wages, it will not hesitate to go on strike again. The SE assured to implement its assurances in a span of 60 days.