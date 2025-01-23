SSY Mela to be held tomorrow

TIRUPATI : All post offices under the Tirupati postal division will host a special Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) Mela on January 24.

Senior Superintendent of Posts B Narasappa said on Wednesday that the Mela being organised in connection with the National Girl Child Day, aims to facilitate the opening of 5,000 new SSY accounts. Girls under the age of 10 are eligible to open an account under this scheme.

Highlighting the benefits of the SSY scheme, Narasappa stated that account holders can withdraw up to 50 per cent of the deposited amount for higher education after reach-ing 18 years of age. Additionally, the scheme allows full withdrawal one month before or up to three months after marriage.

The SSY account requires a minimum annual deposit of Rs 250 and allows a maximum deposit of Rs 1,50,000, with tax benefits included. Accounts can also be transferred between post offices across the country.

Residents are en-couraged to visit their nearest post office for further details.