  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Stakeholders collaborate to enhance mango farming through AgTech solutions

Stakeholders collaborate to enhance mango farming through AgTech solutions
x

CII Tirupati Zone Chairman Puushpit Garg speaking at the consultation meeting held on Friday. Additional Director of Horticulture Dr CB Harinatha Reddy and others are also seen

Highlights

In a bid to strengthen the mango value chain in Andhra Pradesh, the CII – Food and Agriculture Center of Excellence (FACE) held a stakeholder consultation in Tirupati on Friday.

Tirupati: In a bid to strengthen the mango value chain in Andhra Pradesh, the CII – Food and Agriculture Center of Excellence (FACE) held a stakeholder consultation in Tirupati on Friday. The session, titled ‘Strengthening the FPO – AgTech Interface in Mango Value Chains’, aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration among key stakeholders to support sustainable mango farming.

The event brought together Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs), agri-technology experts, government representatives and financial bodies, including the Department of Horticulture and NABARD. Discussions focused on leveraging modern agri-technologies to address challenges mango farmers face, particularly in climate resilience and post-harvest management.

Additional Director of Horticulture Dr CB Harinatha Reddy inaugurated the event. He was joined by CII Tirupati Zone Chairman Puushpit Garg, immediate Past President of CII, AP Dr M Lakshmi Prasad, NABARD AGMs C Sunil and Vijaya Vihara Bhimavarapu. Insights from a recent scoping survey by CII-FACE highlighted existing challenges in the mango value chain and proposed strategies for improvement.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in discussions on sensor-based farming, weather-based advisories, and strategies to reduce post-harvest losses such as improved cold storage solutions. A notable session focused on value addition and processing of mangoes, emphasizing the importance of producing export-quality products.

Andhra Pradesh is among India’s leading mango producers and the consultation marks a significant step toward creating a resilient mango value chain. This initiative forms part of CII’s FPO Business Support Unit program, aimed at strengthening agribusiness ecosystems through technology-driven, sustainable practices that can enhance farmer incomes across the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick