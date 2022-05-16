State finances in bad shape, criticises BJP

Rajamahendravaram: BJP State president Somu Veerraju said their party observed that the Andhra Pradesh government is seeking debts against rules. The State government had not showed accounts for three months while the Centre was asking for financial details, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Veerraju said at present, the State is estimated to have a debt of Rs 1,69,000 crore. He expressed concern that the State is in dire financial straits and criticised the YSRCP government for turning the administration into trading and throwing the State into debts.

The BJP leader alleged that soil, sand and red gravel were being exploited indiscriminately and Ministers were also involved. He said illegal trade in sand and liquor was rampant.

He alleged government dignitaries have engaged in raising their revenues and failed to financially strengthen the State.

Party Rajahmundry district president Parimi Radha, State vice-presidents Relangi Sridevi and B Satyanarayana and others were present at the press meet.