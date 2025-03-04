State govt focuses on inclusive growth in budget

Visakhapatnam: APCC general secretary and in-charge for OBC Department Mula Venkata Rao welcomes the state government’s focus on inclusive growth in education, healthcare, agriculture, development and social welfare and greater allocations to industries in the budget.

He said the budget has sown the seeds for realisation of ‘Swarna Andhra Vision-2047’.

“The allocation of Rs 42,635 crore for capital expenditure is commendable.

The allocations for infrastructure development and industrial corridors will significantly contribute to the state’s economic progress and more opportunities for trade and exports of state,” the APCC general secretary and in-charge for OBC Department said.

The special incentives and schemes announced for farmers, agriculture, food processing and agro-based industries will strengthen the rural economy and promote value addition.

With these budget allocations to various sectors, he said, the state could attract more investments in skill training, start-up incubation and IT sectors expansion and tourism development in the state will empower youth and promote job opportunities.