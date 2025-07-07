State unveils strategy to combat climate change

Vijayawada: In a significant move to bolster environmental resilience and align with national goals, the State government has adopted a comprehensive five-point climate strategy. This initiative aims at reducing carbon emissions, achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs), support the Union government’s mission to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The strategy underscores Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to become a leading State in clean energy transition and climate mitigation. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand announced the plan following a high-level meeting with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power (MoP), Government of India. The Chief Secretary said that in collaboration with BEE, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), and Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), AP will significantly scale up EE adoption across key sectors.

The State aims to attract Rs 8,000 crore in EE investments by FY 2031, contributing substantially to national climate action goals, given that energy efficiency alone accounts for 40 per cent of emission reduction potential. This will also help reduce energy bills and improve power quality.

He also said that under the Integrated Clean Energy Policy (ICEP) 2024, the government is targeting the creation of a robust renewable energy ecosystem capable of generating 78 GW of solar power and 35 GW of wind power, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for green power generation.

A Statewide campaign is underway to plant one crore saplings on a single day and 5.58 crore saplings over the next year. The State will study and replicate international EE best practices, particularly in the building, industrial, and MSME sectors, with support from BEE, EESL, and the Ministry of Power and Rural Development.

Apart from this, through the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), the government will launch extensive awareness programmes involving all key departments, academic institutions, and private/public stakeholders.

A special focus will be placed on student participation through the establishment of Energy Clubs in schools and colleges, recognizing youth as crucial agents of change, he said.

As part of efforts to boost regional cooperation for enhancing Energy Efficiency through effective communication strategies, BEE’s Southern India Media Adviser A. Chandrasekhar Reddy recently met Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand.

During their discussion, the Chief Secretary shared that the Chief Minister has called for a time-bound implementation of energy efficiency programmes across various departments.

In a significant development for the MSME sector, the Fisheries cluster in West Godavari district has been selected by the BEE under its ”Energy-Intensive Clusters” programme for the adoption of global best-in-class EE technologies.

A high-level delegation from Delhi’s Energy Efficiency division is expected to visit Andhra Pradesh shortly to further refine the department-wise action plan and ensure its timely and effective implementation.