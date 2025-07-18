Statue of Dr Velagapudi Lakshman Dutt unveiled

Vijayawada: The enduring legacy of former chairman of the KCP Limited Dr Velagapudi Lakshman Dutt was celebrated on Thursday with the unveiling of his statue on the premises of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education. The ceremony, led by chairperson and managing director of KCP Ltd Dr VL Indira Dutt paid tribute to a visionary leader whose profound contributions to both industry and education have left an indelible mark.

Indira expressed profound gratitude on behalf of her family, acknowledging Dr VL Dutt’s immense and tireless efforts for the betterment of education and society.

Joint managing director of the KCP Ltd V Kavitha Dutt emphasised the transformative power of education, stating that “the donation of education is the highest of all gifts as it renders a lasting and transformative impact on individuals and society.”

Technical Director of the KCP Ltd Chitturi Ravi highlighted the success of Siddhartha Institutions, recalling that many prominent business heads and corporate professionals began their careers within these esteemed institutions.

Former Member of Parliament Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao lauded Dr Dutt’s extensive philanthropic work.

Several distinguished individuals, including P Lakshmana Rao, Secretary of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education; M Rajayya, president of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education; and Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Siddhartha University, Prof AV Ratnaprasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Prof B Panduranga Rao, Director; Prof M Ravichand, Registrar; Prof D Venkata Rao, Dean; along with other deans, heads of departments, and faculty members were present.