Steps afoot to set up drone hub in Orvakal

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha said steps are afoot to set up drone hub at Orvakalindustrial corridor. He discussed over this with K Dinesh Kumar, the Chairman and Managing Director of AP Drone Corporationand other officials at his chamber here on Sunday.

The Collector said following the orders of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,it was confirmed to the drone hub in Orvakal. The hub was proposed to be set up in an extent of 300 acres. He said the issue, land requirement, was also discussed with Dinesh Kumar. Suitable land has been identified at Palakolanu and Komarole villages for setting up the drone hub. Huge number of job opportunities could be generated with this, he added. The Collector further stated that steps are being taken for acquirement of land and the officials of revenue department are also given necessary orders.