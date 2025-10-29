‘Stop wash and go’ event held

Kurnool: Kurnool Range DIG Dr Koya Praveen and SP Vikrant Patil are continuing the Stop Wash and Go program to control road accidents in Pathikonda, said Pathikonda Circle Inspector Pulisekhar.

They are stopping the vehicles of travel buses going to Bellary and Raichur in the early hours of the morning and taking steps to ensure that the driver washes his face.

Checks are being conducted to prevent drunk driving. CI Pulisekhar and staff participated in this programme.