Strict measures are being taken to ensure beneficiaries receive pension: Farooq

Nandyal: Minister for Law and Minority Welfare, N.M.D. Farooq, visited Bhimavaram village in Nandyal mandal on Monday to personally distribute pensions under the NTR Bharosa social security scheme. Accompanied by District Collector G Rajakumari, the minister handed over pensions directly to the beneficiaries at their homes, emphasizing the government’s commitment to reaching the underprivileged across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Farooq said that strict arrangements are in place to ensure that all beneficiaries receive their pensions on the 1st of every month. In cases where the date falls on a holiday, pensions are provided a day in advance. He expressed delight in seeing the joy on the faces of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and widows who received their pensions, highlighting the program’s positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable.

District Collector Raja Kumari interacted closely with the beneficiaries, inquiring whether pensions were received on time and if they faced any difficulties during distribution.

She personally attended to the request of a mentally challenged individual whose pension approval was pending, assuring immediate action for resolution. The collector noted that pensions are not just financial assistance but have become a vital source of livelihood for many families. Following the pension distribution, Minister Farooq and District Collector Rajakumari inaugurated the new village secretariat building, constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, and a CC road developed with a Rs 7 lakh investment in Bhimavaram. The minister remarked that the new secretariat would bring government services closer to the people, ensuring faster and more efficient administration.

The collector emphasized the importance of community participation in the development of rural infrastructure. The event was attended by RDO Vishwanath, MRO, MPDO, MPP, revenue officials, secretariat staff, and local representatives.