Strive for children’s welfare, Anganwadi workers told

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has urged Anganwadi workers to discharge their responsibilities with dedication for the welfare of the children as the government is spending crores of rupees for the purpose.

Speaking at Anganwadi workers meeting here on Thursday, the Collector directed them to enrol height and weight of the children up to date as per the guidelines without fail. He told them to refer to local primary health centre (PHC) or local hospitals immediately, if they notice any variation.

He told Anganwadi workers to distribute Balamtrutham, Balasanjeevani kits to children, and nutrition food for both women and children.

Collector Anand has showed different kinds of wooden toys and alphabets made by Udayagiri artisans to Women and Child Welfare department Principal Secretary ASuryakumari. He said that administration is planning to supply these toys to all Anganwadi centres.

Lauding the initiative of Udayagiri artisans, the Principal Secretary has assured that a decision would be taken for implementing this concept at State-level after the issue discussed with the government.

Later, the Collector along with the Principal Secretary has unveiled the poster on Juvenile Act.