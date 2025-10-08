Strive with dedication and determination to achieve high goals: Minister Farooq

Nandyal: Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq has said that with hard work, determination, and disciplined effort, one can reach great heights in life.

Speaking at the Valmiki Maharshi Jayanti celebrations held near the RTC bus stand in Nandyal on Tuesday, the Minister, along with Valmiki community leaders, public representatives, and officials, paid floral tributes to the statue of Maharshi Valmiki.

The Minister recalled that Maharshi Valmiki, revered as the Adikavi (first poet), gifted humanity the timeless epic Ramayana.

He said Valmiki’s life and teachings embody profound human values that continue to guide society even today.

“The Ramayana is not merely an epic tale but a literary masterpiece that provides direction for righteous living,” he noted.

Explaining further, Minister Farooq said that inspired by the sage Narada, Maharshi Valmiki composed the Ramayana with 24,000 verses while residing in the forest.

The values of righteousness, morality, truth, and justice reflected in his work laid the foundation for an ethical society, he added.

He urged the youth to draw inspiration from Valmiki Maharshi’s life and work hard with perseverance to achieve their goals.

Earlier, Valmiki community leaders including Govinda Naidu, Boya Ramakrishna, Kashanna, Venkateswarlu, Gurappa, and Lalu highlighted the contributions of Maharshi Valmiki to humanity.

They called upon everyone to follow his teachings in their daily lives and uphold the values he propagated.