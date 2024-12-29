Student groups demand action on pending fee reimbursements

Tirupati: Student and youth organisations demanded immediate release of pending fee reimbursements and scholarships across the State. A roundtable meeting was held under the auspices of AISF in Tirupati on Saturday, which also called for the repeal of GO No 77, citing its adverse effects on students. The meeting was presided over by AISF district secretary Praveen Kumar.

AISF national secretary K Siva Reddy, YSR student wing district president Obul Reddy and other leaders emphasised the plight of students pursuing degree, engineering and postgraduate courses. They highlighted that fee reimbursement funds of Rs 2,100 crores and hostel stipends amounting to Rs 1,480 crores remain pending. The leaders noted that the State government had released funds for only one of the four quarterly disbursements last year, leaving the remaining Rs 2,100 crores unpaid.

This delay, they said, has caused significant hardship for approximately 9.5 lakh students in the State. Many college administrations have withheld certificates, demanding payment of pending fees from students, despite the government’s commitments. Parents, unable to pay these hefty sums, face mounting pressure as their children are denied crucial documents.

Leaders also criticised the government for failing to fulfill election promises. They recalled that Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh, during opposition rallies before the elections, had assured repeal of GO No 77 and the extension of fee reimbursements to postgraduate students. Despite six months in power, no concrete action has been taken on these fronts, they alleged.

Further, private college administrations were accused of disregarding the education department’s directives, adding undue stress on students. Warning of intensified protests, they announced plans to mobilise students State-wide for a ‘Chalo CM Office’ march if their demands are not addressed promptly.

Key participants in the meeting included AISF State assistant secretary Bandi Chalapathi, YSR youth wing district president Ajay, NSUI district secretary Mansoor and others.