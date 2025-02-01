  • Menu
Student kills mother for not letting him play online games

Student kills mother for not letting him play online games
In a tragic incident, a student allegedly killed his mother for stopping him from playing online games for hours. The incident took place on Thursday night at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, a student allegedly killed his mother for stopping him from playing online games for hours. The incident took place on Thursday night at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam. The deceased was identified as Alka Singh (47). She was stabbed to death by her son.

According to Malkapuram police, Alka Singh’s husband Balbir Singh is working in Paradeep as a naval officer. His family resides in the Indian Coast Guard residential quarters in Visakhapatnam. Balbir Singh has two children. Eldest son is Anmol Singh (20) and youngest son Ayushman Singh (18). Anmol Singh is studying third year engineering at Malla Reddy Engineering College in Hyderabad. He recently came to Visakhapatnam and would play online games for at least six hours a day. Unhappy about spending long hours playing games, she cautioned Anmol Singh several times. While Anmol Singh was playing games on a laptop on Thursday night, his mother raised an objection over playing games continuously and took the laptop from him. In a fit of rage, Anmol Singh stabbed his mother to death. Anmol Singh was taken into custody and the Malkapuram police launched an investigation. It is learnt that the accused is suffering from mental illness and severe mood swings.

