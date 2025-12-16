Rupee hits new all-time low of 90.74 vs dollar

Mumbai: The rupee on Monday weakened further to close at a fresh all-time low of 90.74 against the US dollar, after slipping as much as 90.80 during intra-day trade, amid lingering uncertainty over an India–US trade deal and continued foreign fund outflows, according to market participants.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 90.53 per dollar and remained under pressure through the session as strong dollar demand from importers and risk-averse sentiment dragged it lower. The rupee finally settled at 90.74 (provisional), down 25 paise from its previous close.