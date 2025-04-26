Student suspended from college for her abusive attitude

Visakhapatnam: A second year ECE student’s bizarre attitude had cost her dearly as she was suspended from the college studying in.

A few days ago, G Venkata Lakshmi’s high-handed behaviour towards the college faculty member stirred a storm on social media platforms.

Normally, lecturers are often seen admonishing the wards when they go wrong. But in this case, Venkata Lakshmi was seen not just abusing and assaulting the faculty member but also hurling her sandal as her mobile phone was confiscated by the lecturer. The incident took place when the faculty member cautioned the student when she was talking aloud over her mobile phone. However, despite repeated warnings, the student did not pay heed to them. Following which, the lecturer confiscated the student’s mobile phone. Unable to take this, the student started using abusive language and later hurled a slipper at the lecturer. The incident drew wrath among various quarters. In order to investigate in detail, a committee was constituted by the management. The committee will submit its findings and recommend appropriate action to be taken as per the institutional policies.

Also, the institution issued a notice stating that the student was suspended with immediate effect until further orders on account of her abusive behaviour and physical assault against the faculty member of the college.