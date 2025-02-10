Students advised to turn dreams into reality

Ongole: The three-day QIS Fest 2025 with the theme “Revive, Reuse, Recycle” at QIS College concluded here on Sunday. NIT Raipur Director NV Ramana Rao, who was the chief guest on the third day which is QIS Founders Day and the closing ceremony, praised QIS College as one of the best institutions.

Ramana Rao appreciated the innovative projects and the teaching methodology of the institution, stating that such a curriculum is unparalleled. He encouraged students to overcome challenges and turn their dreams into reality.

Dr Surya Kalyan Chakravarti, head of QIS Institutions and Dr Sri Gayatri, Executive Vice-chairman, addressing the media said that students from across the country participated in various competitions.

As many as 3,000 students from different colleges showcased their talents in technical presentations, cultural activities, and sports events.

In the concluding session, Dr Surya Kalyan Chakravarti mentioned that the fest theme aligned with the vision of building a developed India as envisioned by the Prime Minister. He highlighted the successful hosting of the Socio-Economic Expo last year and this year’s focus on sustainability. He urged students to think along the lines of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and make the best use of the 700 ongoing projects at QIS College.

The cultural events participated by around 173 students from various colleges organised during the fest captivated everyone.

Sports events also witnessed a significant turnout of athletes. Prizes, certificates of appreciation, and cash awards were presented to the winners.