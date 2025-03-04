Students can download SSC hall-tickets through WhatsApp

Guntur: Director of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh KV Srinivasulu Reddy informed that hall-tickets of the students appearing for SSC Public Examinations to be held in March- 2025 available in the school logins. The students can download the hall-tickets through WhatsApp -Mana Mithra.

The procedure to download the hall-tickets through WhatsApp-Mana Mithra is as follows. Candidates need to send a message to ‘HI’ to 9552300009 through their WhatsApp and click on choose service. Then select education services or Vidya Sevalu. Then select “SSC Hall Ticket. Then enter application no: /Child ID and date of birth and select stream and click on confirm to receive Hall-Ticket on WhatsApp.

The heads of the schools are instructed to thoroughly verify all the student particulars in the Hall-Ticket such as name, date of birth, medium, photograph, signature, subjects and in case of subject mismatch in the candidates’ particulars, concerned HM shall immediately bring it to the notice ofthe [email protected] or [email protected].