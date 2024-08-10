Students told to strive to become role models

Rajamahendravaram : In a rally held on World Adivasi Day, district collector P Prasanthi urged tribal students to make the most of the government-provided facilities and strive to become role models for future generations.

The event was organised at the District Collectorate meeting hall on Friday. Earlier, the Collector led a march from Arts College to Kambalacheruvu Centre, participated by officials and public representatives.

During the meeting, Collector Prasanthi highlighted the success stories of many Adivasis who have reached great heights. She emphasised the importance of improving infrastructure in schools, ashram schools, and hostels where tribal students study.

She encouraged students to avoid bad habits, focus on their goals, and take an active interest in sports, utilising the facilities provided by the government to succeed in life.

Collector advised students to draw inspiration from Valmiki Maharshi, who through the Ramayana, guided how to lead a meaningful life.

MLC Vanka Ravindranath spoke on the importance of Adivasi Day as a platform to discuss and resolve the issues faced by the Adivasi community. He urged the Central government to implement the Vandan Vikas Yojana in all districts and encourage the public to support tribal communities by purchasing Girijan products.

Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary recalled the establishment of the first tribal ashram school by the late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao in Rampachodavaram, noting that Andhra Pradesh is home to 33 tribal communities.

District SP D Narasimha Kishore emphasized the role of education in developing a discerning society and highlighted the importance of educating women for societal progress.

He urged tribal students to look up to Draupadi Murmu, the President of India, as a role model.

The event concluded with traditional dance and cultural performances by students from the Tribal Ashram School.



Mementos were given to the top-performing tribal students in the Class 10. Other dignitaries in attendance included Rajanagaram MLA Bathula Balarama Krishna, In-charge JC J Narsimhulu, RDO Siva Jyothi, Tribal Welfare Officer KN Jyothi, and Assistant Professor Dr Malli Bhaskar.

