Sullurpet: Internal bickering forces YSRCP to look for new candidate

Nellore: Even after registering massive victory twice in Sullurpet SC constituency in 2014 and 2019 elections, the ruling YSRCP is now struggling to find a suitable candidate for 2024 elections.

It is interesting to note that several aspirants longed for the party ticket for the last elections, but this time not many are showing interest. That’s the reason the party did not announce the candidate even in the fourth list.

Internal bickering among the second rung cadre in the party, coupled with several serious allegations against the present MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah have reportedly created trouble for the ruling party.

During 2014 and 2019 elections, Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah was successful as the leaders, especially from Reddy community had supported him. But the present situation is different as the leaders of Sulurpet Assembly segment are openly opposing Keliveti's candidature. They were even saying that they will work against him if ticket is given to him.

According to the highly placed sources, the party high command is contemplating to select a young person from second rung cadre.

Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah, a resident of Kadaluru village of Sulurpet mandal, is a B Tech graduate. In his debut, he contested under the YSRCP banner and defeated rival TDP candidate Parasa Venkataratnaiah twice with a majority of 3,726 votes in 2014 and a huge majority of 58,335 votes in 2019 elections.

elections.