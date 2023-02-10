Sustainability practices of Sri City highlighted at IJBCC conclave

Tirupati: Japan Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki said that India has emerged as the preferred business destination for companies from Japan. He also emphasised on the shared visions of both India and Japan. He addressed the 46th joint meeting of India – Japan Business Cooperation Committee (IJBCC) on Thursday at New Delhi organised by FICCI in partnership with the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).

Speaking at the plenary session, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy emphasised that sustainability greatly improves the quality of life, bringing about socio-economic prosperity, environmental protection and preservation of natural resources, thereby securing the future generations. Explaining the sustainable concept, he said that Sri City has been built on the concept of sustainable development and strives to meet economic needs without compromising the environmental or socio-economic parameters of the region.