  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sustainability practices of Sri City highlighted at IJBCC conclave

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy addressing IJBCC conclave in New Delhi on Thursday
x

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy addressing IJBCC conclave in New Delhi on Thursday

Highlights

Japan Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki said that India has emerged as the preferred business destination for companies from Japan

Tirupati: Japan Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki said that India has emerged as the preferred business destination for companies from Japan. He also emphasised on the shared visions of both India and Japan. He addressed the 46th joint meeting of India – Japan Business Cooperation Committee (IJBCC) on Thursday at New Delhi organised by FICCI in partnership with the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).

Speaking at the plenary session, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy emphasised that sustainability greatly improves the quality of life, bringing about socio-economic prosperity, environmental protection and preservation of natural resources, thereby securing the future generations. Explaining the sustainable concept, he said that Sri City has been built on the concept of sustainable development and strives to meet economic needs without compromising the environmental or socio-economic parameters of the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X