SVU secures spot in the Asia University rankings

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, has earned a place in the prestigious 601+ band of the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025 – a recognition hailed by university authorities as a proud milestone in SVU’s journey toward academic excellence and global visibility.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings are widely regarded as one of the most comprehensive evaluations of research-focused institutions across the continent. The 2025 edition assessed 853 universities from 35 countries and territories, using indicators such as teaching, research quality, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

SVU’s performance in key areas contributed significantly to its inclusion in the rankings. The university scored 29.2 in international outlook, 25.0 in research quality, 25.6 in industry engagement, 14.1 in research environment, and 43.5 in teaching. This recognition reflects the university’s sustained efforts to foster a vibrant academic ecosystem grounded in innovation and global collaboration.

Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao expressed pride in the accomplishment, stating that the recognition by Times Higher Education is a moment of immense pride for the university. He said it reflects years of collective dedication, strategic academic planning, and a firm commitment to research-led growth. He extended his gratitude to the faculty, researchers, administrative staff, and students whose efforts contributed to the honour. He added that SVU’s inclusion in the 2025 Asia Rankings underscores its emerging prominence on the international academic stage.

Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu also lauded the achievement, describing it as a validation of SVU’s research-centric vision and progressive academic environment. He said the milestone would inspire continued excellence and foster deeper global engagement.