Swachh Andhra programme to be held today

Vijayawada: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana said that Swachh Andhra – Swachh Diwas scheduled to be held on Saturday (April 19) will be organised with theme of e-Check. He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been participating in Swachh Andhra programme to make it a success.

Addressing the Municipal Commissioners through a video conference on Friday, the Minister said now the Swachh Andhra programme will be organised with a theme of e-Check in which the municipal staff will collect the unused electronic wastes from houses and shops in all municipalities. He said 222 e-waste centres will be set up in all municipalities across the State and it will provide employment to women through collection of e-Waste. He directed the municipal commissioners to make the Swachh Andhra programme a success through active participation. Minister Narayana stressed the need for bringing awareness among people on Swachh Andhra programme to make surroundings clean.

Principal Secretary of municipal Administration Suresh Kumar, Swachh Andhra MD Anilkumar Reddy, chairman Pattabhiram and others were present.