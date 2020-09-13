'Swachh Kurnool' mission needs a people's push: Balaji

Kurnool: Municipal Corporation Commissioner D K Balaji and MLA M A Hafeez Khan said it is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure Swachh Kurnool. The duo participated as a chief guest at a Swachh Sarvekshan programme organised at 49th ward near Kothapet Rythu Bazaar on Saturday.



Addressing the gathering, they said the residents should not mix the household waste while handing over it to the sanitary staff. The waste needs to be separated in two parts 'Wet and Dry' and handed over to municipal staff that come to collect it at their doorstep. The commissioner said single use plastic has been totally banned in the town and no one should encourage the usage of plastic items.

Replace the plastic with paper, cotton and jute bags while purchasing vegetables and provisions, he told the residents. Usage of plastic was very hazardous to the environment, he pointed out and said the collected wastage would be used for recycling process. Everyone should cooperate in transforming Kurnool into Swachh Kurnool.

Hafeez Khan said the transformation of 'Swachh Kurnool' has begun from Kothapeta and the residents have wisely separated the household waste. The residents of Kothapeta would be an inspiration to several others, he said and added with the success achieved in separation of 'Wet and Dry' household wastage, they will implement the same process across the town.

Later, the commissioner and MLA presented certificates to the winners participated at friendly Swachh Sarvekshan competition organised by the 49th ward sanitation secretary Rafia.

Fathima, Mohana Priya and Momina have strictly followed the separation of 'Wet and Dry' household waste and handed it over to the municipal staff. They were identified as 'Good Will Ambassadors' of the ward. They were also presented with compost bins as encouragement gifts.