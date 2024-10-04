Swarnandhra @ 2047 vision document to be prepared with inputs from all sectors

TIRUPATI : District Collector Sumit Kumar, announced that the Swarnandhra @ 2047 Vision Document is to be prepared as per the directives of the state government and suggestions are being sought from various sectors to shape the district's development strategy. The document aims to outline the action plans required for the district’s development over the next five years and through to 2047.

On Friday, a meeting was held at the District Secretariat’s conference hall with officials, representatives of voluntary organisations, NGOs, public representatives, industrialists, forest conservation committees, FPOs, progressive farmers, district federation members and others to gather their inputs and recommendations.

During the meeting, the Collector emphasised the need to draft a comprehensive plan covering areas such as healthcare, skill development, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and industrial growth. He stated that some suggestions have already been collected from farmers, SHG groups, and government employees. The deadline for submitting suggestions at the district level is October 15.

ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu suggested creating more employment opportunities in the district. He highlighted that regions like Punganur and Kuppam rely heavily on horticulture, necessitating the establishment of food processing industries. With the abundance of livestock, there is a need for dairy development, he added. He also called for the setting up of universities to promote corporate-level education and healthcare.

Several participants expressed the need to focus on educational and medical development in the district, especially after the reorganisation of Chittoor district. While Tirupati has emerged as a centre of growth, more efforts are needed to uplift Chittoor in terms of education, healthcare and industrial sectors.

Farmers noted that the district is known for its mango and tomato crops, suggesting the provision of quality seeds and stable support prices for these crops. Addressing labour shortages, they proposed the distribution of small-scale machinery to tackle these challenges.

JC G Vidyadhari, ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu, CPO Sambasiva Reddy, Housing PD Padmanabham, DM&HO Dr Prabhavati Devi, District Social Welfare Officer Rajya Lakshmi and other district-level officials were present.