Tagore Library holds skill-based activities

Vijayawada: As part of the Dussehra holidays, the Tagore Library organised a week-long series of cultural and skill-based activities for students, including dance, music, drawing, chess, and carroms. Competitions were held on Sunday to mark the conclusion of the celebrations.

Corporator of 23rd division N Balaswamy attended the prize distribution ceremony and praised the enthusiasm of the students and wished them blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga for success in their studies, good health, and prosperity.

Special guest J Chandrika, Doordarshan anchor, encouraged students to study with dedication and heart rather than just for the sake of formality, stressing that true commitment leads to success.

During the programme, Damodar Ganapathi, who trained children in folk songs and dance, was felicitated. Drawing competitions were held across sub-junior, junior, and senior categories, with students Tanyashree, Ramapriya, Keerthi, Vihanshi, P Lakshmi, Vagdevi, Satyavati, Jyothsna, Rajeswari, Praneeth, Dinesh Karthik, Harika, and Balaji among the winners. In the dance and folk song categories, Keerthana Sri, Vaishnavi, Satvika, Jnaneshwari, Bhuvana, Vagdevi, Uma, and Durga Bhavani received mementos.

The event was presided over by Library Officer K Ramadevi, with Swati Poornima serving as judge for the drawing competition. Staff member D Nageswara Rao, along with students from various schools and their parents, also participated.