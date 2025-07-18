Take full responsibility in improving sanitation, supervisors told

Kurnool: Sanitation supervisors play a pivotal role in ensuring effective cleanliness and public hygiene in the city, said Kurnool Municipal Commissioner P. Vishwanath.

He issued strong directives to sanitation staff during a review meeting held on Thursday at the Municipal Conference Hall in SBI Employees Colony, urging them to take full responsibility for improving sanitation standards within a week.

The Commissioner warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against supervisors found to be negligent in their duties. He instructed that all drainage canals must be desilted at least once a week and sanitation workers must wear uniforms during work hours. He further ordered that dustbins be mandatorily placed in front of all commercial establishments to maintain cleanliness in public spaces.

Commissioner Vishwanath also reviewed the collection of pending trade licence dues and directed staff to clear all arrears within four days. He emphasised the importance of mobilising resources at ward secretariat level, suggesting that support from ward secretaries be taken to expedite collections. He made it clear that no leniency would be shown towards habitual defaulters and instructed that special teams be formed for intensive recovery drives.

Later in the day, the Commissioner conducted surprise inspections at various locations including the Annapurna Canteen near Setkur Office, and areas such as Krishna Nagar, Kallur, Birla Compound, and Venkataramana Colony. He stressed the need for proper coordination and long-term solutions to sanitation challenges. He also instructed that all five Annapurna Canteens in the city must maintain food quality and ensure meals are served with good taste across all three daily meals. Additional Commissioner RGV Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Satish Reddy, Health Officer Dr Vishweshwar Reddy and Sanitation Officer Nagaraju accompanied him during the inspections.