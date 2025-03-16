Take measures to prevent drinking water shortage in summer: Ministers

Nandyal : To ensure that there is no drinking water shortage during the summer, Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq and Minister for Roads, Buildings, Infrastructure & Investments BC Janardhan Reddy directed the officials of Rural Water Supply (RWS) and Public Health Engineering departments to take immediate preventive measures.

During a meeting held at the PGRS Hall at Nandyal Collectorate, discussions were held regarding the supply of drinking water in rural and urban areas. The meeting was attended by Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq, Minister for Roads, Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments BC Janardhan Reddy, District Collector G Rajakumari, Zilla Parishad Chairman Errabothula Papireddy, MLAs Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy (Dhone), Gowru Charitha Reddy (Panyam) and Jayasurya (Nandikotkur), along with other key district officials.

The Ministers instructed officials to prepare a strong action plan to mitigate drinking water shortages and ensure smooth water supply. They emphasised that groundwater levels are rapidly declining due to summer heat, and measures should be taken to prevent water shortage.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued instructions to take necessary action to prevent inconvenience to people.

Authorities must ensure that no village in Nandyal district faces drinking water crisis. Unexpected drop in groundwater levels and non-functional borewells are common during summer and officials must have alternative solutions ready. If a well-structured plan is in place, any issue can be resolved within two days. Any negligence by officials in addressing water scarcity could lead to public dissatisfaction with the government.

The Chief Minister has assured that necessary funds will be allocated to resolve drinking water issues.Officials have been urged to report any problems directly to the district administration and funds will be sanctioned accordingly.

The Ministers criticised the previous YSRCP government for its negligence in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. They pointed out that several villages have water tanks but lack pipelines, while in other areas, pipelines exist but no water tanks were constructed. In some places, infrastructure was built without proper water resources. Government funds should not be wasted, and local issues should be addressed at the field level. If MLAs report water scarcity issues, necessary funds will be allocated to resolve them. Officials must act swiftly before water shortages are highlighted in the media.

District Collector G Rajakumari emphasised the need for a well-coordinated plan with public representatives to prevent water shortages in 489 gram panchayats. She suggested assessing water availability in reservoirs and working with irrigation and public health officials to store water in summer storage tanks. Additionally, a scientific approach should be adopted for water release to irrigation lands, ensuring no shortage for farmers.