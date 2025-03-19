Live
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
- Lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators possessing Indian passports
- 46,000 police posts lying vacant in West Bengal
Take precautions to prevent water scarcity, officials told
Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector T S Chethan has called upon Rural water Supply officials to take all precautions to prevent...
Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector T S Chethan has called upon Rural water Supply officials to take all precautions to prevent water scarcity problems in the district.
Addressing a review meeting along with Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar here on subjects of water scarcity, heat wave, P4 survey, land resurvey and other issues on Tuesday, Collector Chethan said that the disaster management agency indicated heat waves and very hot summer in the coming days.
Keeping their warning in view, Chethan directed municipal commissioners and RWS officials to identify water scarcity villages and prepare an action plan to supply water through tankers in vulnerable areas. He said that the next three months are crucial for water supply.
He said officials should have information on all water sources and should not give scope for any negative media reports in this regard.