Take precautions to prevent water scarcity, officials told

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Collector T S Chethan has called upon Rural water Supply officials to take all precautions to prevent water scarcity problems in the district.

Addressing a review meeting along with Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar here on subjects of water scarcity, heat wave, P4 survey, land resurvey and other issues on Tuesday, Collector Chethan said that the disaster management agency indicated heat waves and very hot summer in the coming days.

Keeping their warning in view, Chethan directed municipal commissioners and RWS officials to identify water scarcity villages and prepare an action plan to supply water through tankers in vulnerable areas. He said that the next three months are crucial for water supply.

He said officials should have information on all water sources and should not give scope for any negative media reports in this regard.