Take steps to develop rural areas, officials told

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed the officials to take steps for the development of villages in the district.

After assuming charge as Nellore district Collector, Himanshu Shukla has addressed the first review meeting of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), District Water Management Agency (DWMA), Panchayath Raj and Rural Water Supply (RWS) departments here on Thursday.

Stating that both the Central and State governments are designing several programmes for the development of rural areas, the Collector asked the officials to take steps for effective implementation of such programmes. He suggested officials to prepare plans for developmental programmes only after consulting the stakeholders concerned, otherwise they wouldn’t be implemented properly.

He pointed out that there is need to create awareness among the public over issues like solid management, liquid management, kitchen gardens, door to door garbage collection, green ambassador etc so as to establish healthy life in the villages.

On this occasion, Collector Shukla disclosed that as per the directions of the government, it was proposed to construct magic drains in four villages as pilot project in the district. He ordered the officials to prepare proposals for the construction of toilets in BC, SC and ST welfare hostels.

DRDA PD Nagaraja Kumari, DWMA PD Ganga Bhavani, DPO Sreedhar Reddy, RWS SE Koteswara Rao and others were present.