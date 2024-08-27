Take up more pilgrim-friendly initiatives, EO tells officials

Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Monday evening held a review meeting with officials of various departments.

The meeting was held at his chamber at TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati.

As part of the series of departmental meetings, EO held a review with officials of Srivari temple, on engineering works, departments of revenue and panchayat, reception, sanitation and Annaprasadamwings.

He instructed all the concerned heads to improve and take up pilgrim-friendly initiatives in their respective areas.

Both the JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, CE Nageswara Rao and heads of various other departments were present.