Take up more pilgrim-friendly initiatives, EO tells officials

Highlights
Tirupati: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Monday evening held a review meeting with officials of various departments.
The meeting was held at his chamber at TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati.
As part of the series of departmental meetings, EO held a review with officials of Srivari temple, on engineering works, departments of revenue and panchayat, reception, sanitation and Annaprasadamwings.
He instructed all the concerned heads to improve and take up pilgrim-friendly initiatives in their respective areas.
Both the JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, CE Nageswara Rao and heads of various other departments were present.
