TDP leaders urged to unite to retain power in 2029

Anantapur: TDP leaders on Sunday urged party cadres to bury internal differences and unite firmly to retain power in the State in 2029, emphasising that the party’s future and the people’s welfare hinge on the strength of the yellow flag. The appeal came during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly constituted Anantapur district TDP committee at Kamma Bhavan.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, district president Poola Nagaraju, several MLAs, and senior leaders attended the event.District president Poola Nagaraju credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for enabling ordinary workers to rise to leadership roles and pledged that the district party office would serve as a reliable support system to address workers’ concerns and resolve issues. Minister Payyavula Keshav highlighted the people’s overwhelming trust in TDP, evident in its victory in 14 Assembly and two Parliament seats from Anantapur. He urged leaders to work responsibly, repay public faith, and prioritise recognition and respect for cadres over mere positions. He called for reaching out to disgruntled members to maintain party unity.