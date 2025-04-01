"TDP Supports Waqf Amendment Bill for Muslim Welfare; JD(U) Opposes Retrospective Implementation"

Months of conjecture around the Waqf (Amendment) Bill have come to an end with the endorsement of Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a vital partner of the NDA government. Some parties and Muslim organisations have opposed the Bill, which aims to change how Waqf properties are managed, arguing that it is unconstitutional and against the interests of the community.

Support for the Bill by the TDP

The BJP is trying to get the Waqf Amendment Bill passed during the current Budget session, and the TDP's support for the bill is a huge help. Tomorrow, the 'Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Bill' will be introduced in the Lok Sabha. The objective is to tackle significant problems in Waqf property administration through the use of digitisation, heightened audits, improved transparency, and legal instruments to recover unlawfully inhabited properties.

"The entire Muslim community is waiting for the Waqf Amendment Bill," said TDP spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain, underscoring the party's dedication to the Muslim community. It will be backed by our party. We shall act in the best interests of the Muslim community, as Chandrababu Naidu has already stated. Jain further affirmed that TDP's backing is a reflection of Naidu's pro-Muslim stance.

Retrospective Implementation Is Opposed by JD(U)

JD(U), also known as the Janata Dal (United), another NDA supporter, has voiced concerns about certain of the Bill's provisions, especially its retroactive application. On behalf of the party, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha cautioned against the Bill's retroactive enforcement, expressing the hope that the government will take these concerns into account. "Our party has consistently advocated for the protection of Muslim community interests, especially under Nitish Kumar's leadership in Bihar, and we expect these issues to be addressed," added Jha.

A group of leaders from the Muslim community also expressed reservations about the Bill to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who agreed to bring up these concerns in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), according to JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan.

Future Lok Sabha Debate and Discussion

After Question Hour on April 2, the Lok Sabha will hear the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Following the Bill's introduction, a thorough eight-hour debate will take place, according to confirmation from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. A agreement was achieved for an eight-hour debate, while several members suggested shorter debate times. Depending on the House's reaction, the session may be extended.

The Bill's potential to help the Muslim community by guaranteeing more effective and transparent management of Waqf properties has been emphasised by Rijiju, who has been educating BJP members on its main elements. The minister explained that rather than restricting the freedom of religious institutions, the Bill will provide those who had previously been denied rights over Waqf assets more authority.

The Path Forward

With the backing of the TDP and the apprehensions of the JD(U), the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to go through a thorough examination in Parliament. Throughout the discussion, the administration wants to reassure both sides that the reforms will benefit the Muslim population, especially the poor, without sacrificing their constitutional rights.