TDP to share nominated posts at 60:25:15 ratio with allies

POLITBURO HIGHLIGHTS

♦ Sharing of nominated posts

♦ Launching of Janmabhoomi

♦ Issue of Visakhapatnam MLC

♦ Thanking Centre for funds

♦ Issue of SC categorization

♦ Abolition of Land Titling Act

♦ Anna canteens thru donations

♦ Membership drive in Telangana

Vijayawada: The first politburo meeting of the ruling TDP held here on Thursday focused its attention on the sharing of nominated posts among the three alliance partners. This meeting chaired by party president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed sharing of the nominated posts among the alliance partners- TDP, Jana Sena and BJP. Though it is not yet officially announced, it is learnt that 60% of the nominated posts will be given to the TDP leaders and workers who stood by the party and faced several problems in the last five years of the YSRCP regime. Continued on Page 5

About 25% posts may be given to Dy CM Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and the remaining 15% to the BJP.



The politburo has given clear guidelines on how party leaders should work with the people for their welfare. Naidu is said to have explained the Do's and Don’ts for party activists. He said only those who worked hard for the party would be considered for the nominated posts.

The politburo also decided to launch Janmabhoomi programme and it would be named as Janmabhoomi 2.

Addressing the politburo, Naidu said that an integrated plan will be developed with the cooperation of Niti Aayog for the development of the state. He said Janmabhoomi programme yielded good results in the past. Janmabhoomi 2 will focus on development and welfare programmes, he added. The issue of who should be the MLC candidate from Visakhapatnam also figured during the meeting. Naidu took the views of all ministers and party leaders in this regard.

The politburo thanked the Central government for extending financial assistance for the development of Amaravati capital, Polavaram project and 8 backward districts.

The politburo also proposed the SC categorization basing on their district-wise population. It condemned the false campaign by the YSRCP on free sand policy. Naidu told the party activists to effectively counter the false propaganda by the Opposition.

The politburo also discussed the land grabbing events during the previous regime and how it ruined the state and was now trying to spread the false narrative.

Naidu directed the party leaders to set up a separate mechanism to receive petitions at Praja Darbars at district level party offices and see that they were resolved there itself so that the people need not come all the way to Mangalagiri.

The politburo also discussed the achievements of 55-day TDP rule, including payment of increased pensions, abolishing Land Titling Act and implementation of free sand policy. The meeting decided to run Anna canteens through donations in the lines of the TTD.

The politburo also decided to strengthen the Telangana unit of the TDP and launch membership drive soon with a fee of Rs 100.