TDP Triumphs in Ontimitta ZPTC by-elections

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has secured a significant victory in the Ontimitta ZPTC by-election in Andhra Pradesh, with TDP candidate Muddukrishna Reddy winning 12,780 votes against YCP candidate Subba Reddy, who received 6,513 votes. Reddy's victory margin stood at 6,267 votes, prompting celebrations among TDP leaders, who marked the occasion with fireworks and sweets.

In a notable trend, the TDP has also emerged victorious in Pulivendula, with Latha Reddy defeating her YCP rival Hemanth Reddy by a staggering majority of 6,052 votes. Latha Reddy garnered 6,735 votes, while Hemanth Reddy managed a mere 683 votes, resulting in the YCP losing its deposit. This election saw only 7,814 of the total 1,000,601 votes cast.

The TDP’s success in Pulivendula marks a remarkable turnaround, as it is the first time in 30 years the party has captured the ZP seat in this constituency. Prior to 2016, candidates from the YS family had been elected uncontested on five occasions. In the 2016 ZPTC elections, a TDP candidate defected to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) post-nomination, yet still managed to secure 2,500 votes due to the party’s bicycle symbol on the ballot.