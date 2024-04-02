TDP’s Muddu Bhanu Prakash determined to win Nagari seat

Tirupati: The leaders of TDP’s Nagari constituency are determined to secure victory this time, aiming to unseat the incumbent two-time MLA and current minister R K Roja. Gali Bhanu Prakash, the scion of senior TDP leader and former minister Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu, has been nominated by the party for this crucial seat again. Bhanu, who ventured into direct politics following the passing of his father in 2018, is poised to capitalise on various factors in his bid for triumph.

In the previous tenure of the TDP government, the late Muddukrishnama Naidu’s wife, Gali Saraswathamma, was elected as an MLC in a byelection following his demise.

Meanwhile, Bhanu contested the 2019 Assembly elections from Nagari but suffered a narrow defeat, trailing Roja by a margin of merely 2,708 votes. Significantly, Muddurkrishnama also lost the 2014 election to Roja by a margin of only 858 votes.

However, this time around, Bhanu exudes confidence in his prospects of victory. Having immersed himself among the people of the constituency over the past five years, actively engaging in party endeavours, he believes that the prevailing positive sentiment towards the TDP state-wide will work in his favour.

Further, in Nagari there is palpable anti-incumbency against the ruling party and notably against its candidate Roja. It's worth mentioning some factions within the YSRCP itself are not rallying behind Roja, with some openly expressing opposition to her candidacy.

Bhanu’s campaign strategy revolves around championing the ‘Super Six’ schemes of the TDP, promising financial security to the underprivileged sections of society. Additionally, he highlights his father's legacy of development as a legislator and minister, emphasising his own commitment to continuing this trajectory of progress for the constituency.

“As a six-time MLA, one-time MLC and three-time minister, my father Muddukrishnama rendered invaluable services to the constituency, fostering its development. Given the opportunity, I am poised to continue his legacy and steer the constituency towards further growth", Bhanu has been saying to the electorate.

In addition to advocating for the 'Super Six' schemes, Bhanu underscores TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's pledge to foster industrial development at Kosala Nagaram of the constituency. He pledges to take concrete steps towards establishing electronic industries in the Vadamalapet mandal. Party insiders reveal that TDP has fortified its presence in all five mandals, addressing the shortcomings of the 2019 election. They stress the importance of Bhanu Prakash maintaining his proactive approach until polling day to secure victory.