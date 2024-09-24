Temple chariot set ablaze in Anantapur, CM Chandrababu orders probe

Anantapur: Miscreants had on Monday night set ablaze a temple chariot in Hanakonahal village in Kanekal mandal on the Karnataka border. The incident occured on Monday post-midnight but there are no immediate clues on the people involved in it.

According to SP P Jagadesh,it is an incident arising out of jealousy and local rivalry against the donar who donated the chariot to the temple.

The local police are investigating thoroughly into it. The police are suspecting a group of 3-4 people who have rivalry with the donar of the chariot to the temple. However, the police are looking for evidence to arrest the suspects. Nothing communal is involved in it, the SP clarified.

Chief minister's office called up the SP and made enquiries and instructed SP to take stern action against the culprits.