Tension grips Kuppam over alleged destruction of Anna Canteen

The destruction of the Anna canteen in Kuppam of Chittoor district once again created a stir. It is learned that on Monday night at 11 o'clock, unknown persons attacked and destroyed the arrangements and flexi set up at bus stand. After receiving this information, TDP workers reached there.



It is known that the Anna canteens were destructed during Chandrababu's visit last week and now the destruction of the canteen is causing a stir. TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that the attack on Anna canteens is proof of Jagan's political degradation and condemned the late-night attack and opined that the canteen has been operating near the Kuppam RTC bus stand center for 86 days.

He alleged that 201 canteens were cancelled during the YSRCP regime and demanded that those who attacked the Anna canteen be severely punished. He said no matter how much trouble is caused, the Anna canteens will continue.

On the other hand, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will visit the Chittoor district today. Lokesh will reach Renigunta Airport in the afternoon and from there he will leave by road and go to Chittoor Sub Jail to meet leaders and activists, including former MLC Gounivari Srinivas, who was arrested during Chandrababu's visit to Kuppam.

Leaving from there, Lokesh will reach Chandragiri at 5.30 pm and pay tributes to the portraits of TDP leaders Bhaskar and Bhanu Prakash Reddy who died in a road accident recently, and visit the family members. After that they will visit TDP leader Somanath Reddy who was injured in a road accident in Perumalapalle.