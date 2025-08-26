This Ganesh Chaturthi, safety takes precedence

Visakhapatnam: With the city police intensifying their surveillance, technology has been utilised for monitoring Ganesh festival.

This is probably for the first time, drones are being used to ensure that the festival is conducted in a hassle-free manner. Along with drone surveillance, CCTV cameras have been made mandatory at pandals across the city for effective surveillance. To make sure that the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ is celebrated incident-free, station-wise rowdy-sheeters have been identified and the police are keeping a close watch on them.

Apart from other restrictions, the city police underline that the organisers, volunteers and other monitoring teams should not be under the influence of ganja and drugs during the festivities. “Firecrackers have been prohibited during immersion exercise and processions during Ganesh Chaturthi. Similarly, utilisation of high-decibel loudspeakers has been banned from 10 pm to 8 am during the festival. Likewise, organisers should refrain from announcing any lucky dips or lotteries. Also, collecting parking fee and entry fee at pandals has been banned,” informed Shankhabrata Bagchi, City Commissioner of Police.

Pandal organisers have to immerse the idols at designated spots alone. Permissions were granted to those who are organising the festival without causing traffic disruptions. Those who fail to follow the norms will have to face stringent action, caution the police.

The city police already organised pre-festival meetings with department officials Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, APPCB, fire, medical, medical and health, APSRTC, RTO and APEPDCL to consider all measures to make the Ganesh Chaturthi a safe festival. As the tallest Ganesh idols and innovative themes are lining up the pandals, the city police are taking concrete steps to manage the crowd.