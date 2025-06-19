This is ‘golden era’ for BCs

Nellore: TDP BC Cell State president and Inland Water Ways Authority (IWWA) chairman Z Siva Prasad termed the one-year rule of the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as ‘Golden Era’ for Backward Classes.

Addressing a press conference at party district office here on Wednesday, he said that majority of BCs were benefited with the government sponsored schemes like pensions, Talliki Vandanam and other schemes. Allocation of Rs 47, 457 crore for the development of BCs in 2025-26 budget was never witnessed before in the history of AP, he added. Siva Prasad stated that inducting eight ministers from BC community in Naidu’s cabinet shows that Naidu is most affectionate towards BCs.

Alleging that the previous YSRCP government had totally ignored BCs’ development, the TDP leader called upon the community people to utilise the opportunities initiated by the government to uplift their living standards. Asserting the government’s commitment for protecting BCs, Siva Prasad said as part of this initiative, the government is framing procedures related to BC Protection Act, which will come into force very soon.