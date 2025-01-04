Thousands likely to attend Haindava Sankharavam

Visakhapatnam: Thousands of people are expected to take part in the ‘Haindava Sankharavam’ meeting from Visakhapatnam to be held in Vijayawada on January 5, said convener of the sankharavam Anne Babji.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the VHP leader mentioned that with the call given by Vishwa Hindu Parishad to liberate temples and Hindu religious institutions from government’s control, the event is being organised.

People will attend the programme from Visakhapatnam by boarding 82 buses and three special trains along with personal vehicles.

Further, Babji said that to make the programme a success, large-scale campaign programmes, meetings and rallies have been organised across the city for the past one month.

He stated that they already invited political leaders of all parties to the meeting along with public representatives. More than 5 lakh people are expected to attend the meeting scheduled at Gannavaram Kesanapalli near Vijayawada, he added.

The convener said the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had announced a nationwide public awakening campaign to free Hindu temples from government control.

When no mosque or church in the country is maintained by any government, why this discrimination against Hindu temples?, he questioned.

Despite clear instructions given by the High Courts and the Supreme Court, governments are neglecting in handing over the temples and assets to Hindu charitable institutions, he pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, VHP city president Kandarpa Viswanath stated that the meeting will be held with the main demand that the management and control of temples should now be handed over to the dedicated and capable people of the Hindu community.

Recently, the VHP leaders met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan to explain the need of organising Haindava Sankharavam, he mentioned.