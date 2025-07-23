Three bag Nat’l Jal Champion awards

Anantapur: Three young change makers from Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts - Bisathi Bharath, B. Jeevan Kumar, and Kuruba Jaya Maruthi - have made Andhra Pradesh proud by winning the prestigious National Jal Champion Awards from WaterAid India.

The awards were presented at WaterAid India’s headquarters in New Delhi by VK Madhavan, Managing Director of WaterAid International, in recognition of the trio’s exceptional work in the WASH sector - Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

The youth leaders have been instrumental in promoting water conservation, spreading awareness on personal and menstrual hygiene, ensuring access to safe drinking water and reviving local water bodies. Their grassroots efforts have brought meaningful transformation to their communities and have inspired more young people to actively participate in WASH initiatives.

Calling for a nationwide youth-led movement, the awardees emphasised the importance of engaging youth in building a water-secure and hygienic future for the country. Their recognition as Jal Champions underscores the powerful impact of youth leadership in addressing critical public health and environmental issues.