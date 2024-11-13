Three-day Amaravati Balotsavam from Nov 15

Vijayawada: The 7th edition of Amaravati Balotsavam would be held at Siddhartha Auditorium here from November 15 to 17, informed general secretary of the Balotsavam R Kondala Rao.

Addressing the media along with president of Balotsavam SP Rama Raju, Kondala Rao said that the theme of the 7th edition would be ‘Way to Progress—Scientific Temper’ which is the only way to take the country forward.

As many as 10,000 students of 200 schools across the state registered their names. Competitions would be held in 60 sections of 20 issues. Stages have been set for six cultural programmes and ten academic programmes.

The stages are named after noted scientists including Sir CV Raman, Vikram Sarabhai, Dr Yellapragada Subba Rao, Dr Yalavarti Nayudamma, Srinivasa Ramanujan, Dr AS Rao, ‘Bharat Ratna’ Mokshagundam Visweswarayya and Mary Curie.

About 20 educational and cultural organisations in addition to Rotary and Lions are taking part in the 7th edition of Balotsavam.

Siddhartha Academy secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao would inaugurate the Balotsavam on November 15 at 10 am.

The founder of Balotsavam Vasireddy Ramesh, MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao and representatives of State Bank of India, Canara Bank, CREDAI, PVR Group and others would participate.

Food would be provided to 10,000 school children and their teachers.

Vidya Kanna, Bayana Venkata Rao, Yarlagadda Subbarao, Venkat Kolluru, Gumma Sambasiva rao and Gidugu Ravindranath also participated.