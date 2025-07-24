Three-day training on groundwater management begins

Rajamahendravaram: A three-day training programme on Groundwater Sustainability and Management in East Godavari began on Wednesday at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU). The event is being organised by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Southern Region, Hyderabad, at the university’s seminar hall under the Tier-II training series. AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof S Prasanna Sree formally inaugurated the programme. Speaking on the occasion, she explained key issues such as water pollution, seasonal variations in soil layers, and the diversity of groundwater sources. She stressed the critical importance of water conservation under all circumstances.

Prof Prasanna Sree also referred to traditional tribal water practices and stressed the need for scientific and community-based collaborations between universities and technical institutions to ensure sustainable groundwater management. CGWB Regional Director EV Jyothi Kumar discussed the status of groundwater resources in Andhra Pradesh and the central board’s efforts in managing these resources. Deputy Director Y Srinivas presented an analysis of groundwater conditions in East Godavari district, while hydrogeologist Dr M Sudheer Kumar outlined the basic challenges and scientific aspects related to groundwater.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor unveiled a report titled ‘Groundwater Exploration and Recharge Methods at AKNU’. Guests and experts were felicitated with mementoes. Students, researchers, and faculty from the Geosciences Department of AKNU, as well as from CR Reddy College (Eluru), Government Arts College (Rajamahendravaram), and DNR College (Bhimavaram), actively participated in the programme. Senior scientists T Madhav, P Reshma, P Yadayya, S Saritha, T Venkatagiri, D Anantha Rao, AKNU Registrar Prof KV Swamy, Principal Dr P Vijayanirmala, Geosciences HoD Prof Y Srinivasa Rao, and faculty members Dr Nookaratnam, Dr KS Peter, Dr K Sudharani, D Teja, and G Apparao were among those present.