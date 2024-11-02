Live
Three killed and one injured in car rickshaw collision in Kurnool
Highlights
A tragic road accident occurred in Dharmapuram, located in the Nandavaram mandal, where a car collided with an auto-rickshaw, resulting in the tragic...
A tragic road accident occurred in Dharmapuram, located in the Nandavaram mandal, where a car collided with an auto-rickshaw, resulting in the tragic death of three women and one young girl seriously injured.
The police promptly arrived at the scene, but sadly, the three women in the auto were pronounced dead at the scene. The injured girl has been rushed to a local hospital, where her condition is being closely monitored.
The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities are working to gather evidence and determine the cause of the collision.
